PITTSFIELD - Edward M. Reilly died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home with his family at his side. Born in Pittsfield November 18, 1949, Ed was the son of William and Dorothy Reilly. He graduated from St. Joseph Central High School, Berkshire Community College, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Western New England College.
A native of Pittsfield, Ed loved his community. He was elected Mayor of Pittsfield in November of 1991 and served three terms from 1992 to 1998. His community service was extensive having served on several boards. Ed served as Vice President and Treasurer of The Berkshire Athenaeum from 1983-1998, and maintained to present as a Trustee, and as a member of the Friends of the Athenaeum.
In 1993, Mayor Reilly was honored to cut the ribbon of the newly renovated Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. It was Ed who decided the Center should be located at the Capitol Theatre, and it was one of the first projects of his administration. It demonstrated his high regard and respect for community seniors. The dedication of the Center also marked the completion of the $4.5 million Capitol Theatre urban renewal project initiated by former Mayor Anne Wojtkowski.
His legal career began in Pittsfield as a legal consultant in 1981, and he was named City Solicitor serving from 1983-87. Ed was a partner in the law firm Reder, Whalen, Sawyer & Reilly, and Town Counsel for several towns throughout Berkshire County. Following his terms as Mayor, he continued to practice municipal law. Ed was a member of the Massachusetts Municipal Association Board of Directors serving as its President from 1995-96.
Until his passing, Ed served as the current Chairman of the Pittsfield Retirement Board.
Ed married his wife Karen on January 18, 1985. In addition to his wife, he leaves two daughters Sara Reilly Pieta and her husband Marcelo of Fort Washington, MD, Karenanne Baillargeon and her husband Robert of Pittsfield, grandchildren Andrew and Rebecca Baillargeon of Pittsfield, brother Michael Reilly of Hamden, CT, sister Mary Ellen Reilly of Wakefield, RI, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. His brother William J. Reilly, Jr., Billy, predeceased him in 1953.
Private family services were held Friday at St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield followed by a celebration of Ed's life. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's memory to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), or to the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, or to HospiceCare in The Berkshires, Inc., in care of Devanny Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Avenue, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019