Edward Munsinger
1950 - 2020
Edward Munsinger, 70, of Pittsfield, died Tuesday, September 8th at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born on July 26, 1950 in Pittsfield to the late Charles and Helen Derby Munsinger, he attended Lenox High School and was a 1969 graduate.

Eddie worked as a Security grounds keeper for Tanglewood. He was also as a cab driver for a local company, and a Deputy Sheriff in Pittsfield, MA.

Edward is survived by his siblings; Elizabeth Roosa of Cleveland, OH., Sandra Turner of Lenox, Fred Munsinger of New Lebanon, NY., and William Munsinger of Franklin, NC., and Linda Vancini, of CT., and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be private.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
