Edward Norman Peters, 76, of Lenox, died Monday at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Providence, RI December 4, 1943, the son of Manuel L. and Mary Cidade Peters, he was a graduate of Hope High School in Providence. Following high school, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island and later his PhD in chemistry from Purdue University in Indiana.
A research Chemist, Dr. Peters was employed by General Electric (later Sabic) for many years.
He was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Lenox.
Survivors include his wife Ruth Ambrose Arisman, of Lenox, whom he married July 14, 2001; two children, Caroline Melton ( Steve Evans) of Moraga, CA, and Phillip Arisman (Kelly) of Macon, GA; grandchildren John, George, and Olivia Melton, and Katherine Canady (Shawn), and Garrett and Hannah Arisman; one great grandchild Charles Canady; and siblings Roderick L. Peters (Eileen) of New Bedford, MA and Marianne Boyer (Ron) of Goode, VA.
Funeral services and burial will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Berkshire Humane Society or American Red Cross in care of ROCHE FUNERAL HOME, 120 Main St., Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2020