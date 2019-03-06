Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Edward O. Riiska, Jr., 75, of New Hartford Road in Sandisfield, MA passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Linda (Goodenough) Riiska, their two daughters, Eve (John) Bannish and Lisa (Ralph) Leavenworth, four granddaughters and two great granddaughters. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom and Gene Riiska, two sisters Shirley (Carl) McArthur and Maybelle Jacquemin, and his nieces, nephews as well as a multitude of loving friends.

Born November 11, 1943 in Winsted, CT he was the son of Edward and Edna Henry Riiska. Ed grew up on a farm in Sandisfield and by his early teens he knew that he loved cars not cows. He loved both working on cars and racing them. For 30 years he raced at Lebanon Valley Speedway. A well-respected driver known for driving clean, he was proud to mentor new drivers. He loved racing, even when he retired, he continued as a spectator and supporter.

He worked in a variety of jobs the longest as Sandisfield Highway Superintendent for 17 years. He then retired and did roadside mowing for nearby towns until 2018.

For leisure he played a competitive 9-5 card game and enjoyed traveling, mostly to casinos with his wife and family.

SERVICES - The family of Edward O. Riiska, Jr. will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by a brief service at 11:30 a.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, MA.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ed may be made to either HospiceCare in the Berkshires or Smilow Cancer Center in Torrington, CT through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230, who is caring for the arrangements. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019
