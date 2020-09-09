Mr. Edward P. Koczela, 93, of Adams, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Adams on July 2, 1927, son of the late Peter and Aniela (Cudak) Koczela. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School with the class of 1945. He then went on to earn his Associates Degree in Finance from the Bentley School of Finance in Boston. Mr. Koczela was a Veteran of World War II, having served with the United States Navy until receiving his Honorable Discharge as Seaman Second Class on August 18, 1946. Mr. Koczela worked as a stock clerk for Berkshire Gas Co., Pittsfield for many years until his retirement. He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. He was a member of Adams Post 160 American Legion, the Adams Senior Citizens and the Retired Men's Club in North Adams. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed gardening. His wife, the former Doris E. George, whom he married on May 30, 1963, died on October 8, 2011. He is survived by his sister Daisy Walak of Pittsfield and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister Emily Sniezek. Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, will be held on Friday, September 11th from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Due to current restrictions, everyone attended must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. A Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and burial at Bellevue Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Adams Ambulance Service, 185 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
.