Edward P. Schmidt


1936 - 2020
Edward P. Schmidt Obituary
Edward Paul Schmidt, 83, of Lee died Thursday, January 30th.

Mr. Schmidt was born in Hartford, CT., on October 16, 1936 to the late Edward and Eva Ambeau Schmidt.

After Edward graduated high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.

He worked as a truck driver for the former KB Toys. He enjoyed steam engines and car rides in his antique cars. Edward was known for fixing and collecting vintage clocks and watches.

Mr. Schmidt married Sally A. Monroe.

Besides his wife of Lee, Edward is survived by his son Mark E. Schmidt (Tammy) of Canaan, CT., two granddaughters; Tiffany Schmidt and Gabriella Boos and a great-grand daughter, Audrianna.

In keeping with Edwards wishes, all services will be private.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
