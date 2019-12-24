|
GROVELAND - Edward R. Modlish, Sr., 96, resident of Groveland and formerly of Springfield and Longmeadow, MA, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 19, 2019.
Edward "Dziadziu" (Polish Grandpa) was born on October 5, 1923, son of George and Aniela Modlish, in Westfield, MA. Hard-working from a young age, Edward founded Superior Plumbing and Heating in Springfield, MA and Orchard Supply in Indian Orchard, MA in the mid-1950s. He was a proud, decorated Army Veteran serving as an artillery specialist in the South Pacific in World War II and is a Bronze Star recipient. He met and married his wife Jane Lyczko Modlish in 1949 and resided in Springfield with Jane and their family for over 30 years before retiring to Longmeadow, MA. Edward and Jane celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2009 just prior to Jane's death. Ed and Jane had moved to Nichols Village in Groveland, MA where he spent his last 13 years. He was a beloved member of that community and will be missed by his many friends there.
Ed was an avid outdoorsmen and sportsmen, sharing his love of nature with his daughter Maura and son Ed, Jr., and his love of tennis and golf with his son Matthew. Ed was a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather. While in Groveland he could often be found in the stands at Pentucket High School in West Newbury, MA or Whittier Technical High School in Haverhill, MA cheering on his grandchildren and their teammates.
Surviving family members include his children Edward Jr. of Ludlow, MA, Maura Seiger and her husband Carl of Tyringham, MA and Matthew and his wife Nancy (Khantzian) of Seabrook, NH; cherished grandchildren Christopher, John, Carolyn, Jeffrey, and Michaela; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Friday, December 27, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 So. Main Street, Haverhill from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in the Basilica of St. Stanislaus, 566 Front Street, Chicopee, MA at 11:00 AM. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Chicopee, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy, 2 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, MA 01262. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019