|
|
Edward Stephen Czarnecki, Jr., 81, of Williamstown died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Edward was born in Williamstown on February 28, 1939 to the late Edward S. and Dorothy (Shepard) Czarnecki. He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1957 and was the captain of the varsity baseball team. Edward began his career at Excelsior Printing Company in 1957 and later became the first employee of the newly formed Excelsior Processing and Engraving Company in 1966. After several formative years he became the Vice President overseeing all initiatives and would retire in 2005 after 48 years of service. Edward loved golf and was a longtime member of the Taconic Golf Club. He was a former member of the Williamstown Lions. He also loved baseball playing in a semi-professional league in North Adams. He was an avid reader and loved his annual trips to Cape Cod, most notably for the fried clam dinners. He enjoyed all travel, especially with his fiance Dayle to Florida and Hawaii. He treasured all the wonderful friendships he held in life. Edward was predeceased by his wife Lorraine (Rose) Czarnecki and by his brother Richard Czarnecki. Edward leaves his fiance Dayle Ellen Sinderman with whom he happily resided for 38 years. He also leaves his three children Edward S. Czarnecki III of Pittsfield, Kathi C. (Richard) Tognazzi of Northbridge, MA and Eric C. Czarnecki of Wisconsin. He leaves his grandson Colin E. Tognazzi as well as his sister Barbara C. Harwood of Pownal, VT and sister-in-law Frances H. Czarnecki of North Adams as well as several nieces and nephews. FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Edward Czarnecki Life will be celebrated at a later date Burial will be private in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested Hospice Care of the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201 or Whole Child, 2 Maple Ave. Upton, MA 01568. To add to the Book of Memories please, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2020