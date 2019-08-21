Home

Edward Morehouse
Edward Thomas Morehouse Sr. Obituary
Edward Thomas Morehouse, Sr., former Great Barrington Selectman and active member of the community, passed away on August 13, 2019 at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington after a long illness.

He is survived by two children Tom (Edward T. Jr) and his wife, Bonnie, Matthew Paul and his wife, Catherine; six grandchildren, Carolyn Morehouse (Peter Jurgeleit), Amanda (William) Mandell, Dennis Schmidt Jr., Kayla (Joseph) Gulotta, Matthew Paul Morehouse Jr. and Brooke Morehouse; and five great grandchildren, Cooper and Charlotte Jurgeleit, Hope and Kyle Mandell, and Sofia Gulotta.

He is predeceased by his wife, Sally Ann (DeLucia) and their daughter Michele.

SERVICES - Visitation will take place at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME on August 23 from 4-7. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William P. Murphy. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations, contributions can be made to St Peter's Restoration Fund c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
