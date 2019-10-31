|
|
Edward William Nutbrown, 64, of Dalton, MA, passed away October 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.
He was born in Pittsfield on November 27, 1954, a son of Beatrice Tubbs Nutbrown and the late William Nutbrown.
Edward attended schools in Pittsfield and Dalton and was a 1972 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
He was the owner and operator of Ed's Salvage in Pittsfield for over 25 years. He previously worked at Perlman's and Generi's.
He enjoyed music, and collecting diecast model cars and antiques.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Nutbrown of Dalton; son, Travis M. Nutbrown of Rutland, VT; two grandsons, Nicholas E. Strout of Pittsfield and Zackary R. Nutbrown of Rutland, VT; brothers, William and MaryLou Nutbrown of Lee, MA, Ronald Nutbrown of Dalton, and James Nutbrown of Pittsfield; his partner Faith Daley of Katey, TX; and his former wife, Candy Patience of Bennington, VT.
He was predeceased by his father, William Nutbrown and his brother, Jack Nutbrown.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Nutbrown will be held FRIDAY, November 1, 2019 at 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, with Rev. William Furey, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019