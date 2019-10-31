Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Nutbrown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Nutbrown


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. Nutbrown Obituary
Edward William Nutbrown, 64, of Dalton, MA, passed away October 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.

He was born in Pittsfield on November 27, 1954, a son of Beatrice Tubbs Nutbrown and the late William Nutbrown.

Edward attended schools in Pittsfield and Dalton and was a 1972 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.

He was the owner and operator of Ed's Salvage in Pittsfield for over 25 years. He previously worked at Perlman's and Generi's.

He enjoyed music, and collecting diecast model cars and antiques.

He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Nutbrown of Dalton; son, Travis M. Nutbrown of Rutland, VT; two grandsons, Nicholas E. Strout of Pittsfield and Zackary R. Nutbrown of Rutland, VT; brothers, William and MaryLou Nutbrown of Lee, MA, Ronald Nutbrown of Dalton, and James Nutbrown of Pittsfield; his partner Faith Daley of Katey, TX; and his former wife, Candy Patience of Bennington, VT.

He was predeceased by his father, William Nutbrown and his brother, Jack Nutbrown.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Nutbrown will be held FRIDAY, November 1, 2019 at 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, with Rev. William Furey, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -