Edward Ziarnik, 92 of Pittsfield passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility after a brief stay.
He was born in Savoy, MA, a son of the late Adam and Julia (Betley) Ziarnik and was one of nine children. Eddy was employed as an auto body technician and was last employed at the former Slattery Buick in Pittsfield. He had a lifelong passion for aviation and was always enthusiastic to travel with his family to auto and airplane museums and restaurants.
His wife, Sophie Ziarnik passed away October 25, 1999. Survivors include his daughter; Barbara Dagnoli and her husband Rinaldo; one son, Edward B. Ziarnik; two grandsons, Darren and Kevin Dagnoli, all of Pittsfield; his cherished sister, Nancy Lens of Feeding Hills, MA; sister-in-law, Rosemary Ziarnik of Adams and several nieces and nephews. Eddy was predeceased by his brothers, Ferdinand, Casimer, Leonard, William and Bruno; his sisters, Helen Grocki and Susan LaBlue.
Funeral Notice: Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Services will take place Saturday, May 11, at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams, MA. Omission of flowers is requested. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, C/O Elder Services of Berkshire County, 877 South St., Suite 4E, Pittsfield or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2019