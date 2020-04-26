|
Edwin "Ed" Barbiere, 75 of Ashley Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ on December 30, 1944 and grew up in New York City.
Ed served with the US Navy from 1962-1966, where he was a radio Operator. After his time in the service, Ed worked for many years in the restaurant industry, before starting his own refrigeration and air conditioning business in the Berkshires. Following his retirement, Ed volunteered his time at the Breaking Bread Kitchen in Sheffield. He was a member of the Sheffield Post 340, American Legion.
Ed was known for his kindness, generosity, and candid sense of humor. He had a passion for cooking, enjoyed bowling, a love for horse racing, and wildlife. Ed was a buff for endless useless knowledge, and with his passion for oldies music, he could challenge anyone to game of "Name That Tune" and win. He is survived by Pat Barbiere of Ashley Falls; his daughters; Christine Capua and her husband Antonio Capua of Westfield, MA and Jacqueline Barbiere of Ashley Falls, as well as, his grandchildren which he adored more than anything Trystin Barbiere, Jazmyn Brady, Annabella Brady, Gianna Capua, and Luciana Capua.
Memorial services and celebration of Ed's life will be held on a date to be announced in the future, when current restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations in Ed's memory may be made to either to the Breaking Bread Kitchen, PO Box 171, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or - Springfield, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. The Firtion-Adams Funeral Home, in Westfield will oversee arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for Ed's family, please go online to https://www.firtionadams.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020