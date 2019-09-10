|
|
Edwin Joseph Chojnowski Jr., 67, of Lanesborough, MA, passed away September 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Pittsfield on April 3, 1952 to Edwin J. and Irene H. Loc Chojnowski and was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Greylock High School.
Mr. Chojnowski was a member of the Massachusetts Laborers' Union, Local 473. He worked previously at General Electric, The Berkshire Eagle and Village Truck Sales.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson; spending time with family on his pontoon boat; caring for the family homestead where he lived in Lanesborough; and was a member of the Lanesborough Lion's Club.
Survivors include his sister, Ann B. Connally of Pittsfield; brothers, Anthony B. Chojnowski of Pittsfield, Paul R. Chojnowski of Cheshire, and Eric M. Chojnowski of Worcester. He also leaves behind his long-time companion, Fran Zurrin, niece, Tessa Connally and nephew, Truman Chojnowski as well as James Mucci and Andrew Mucci.
He was predeceased by his nephew, Quinn Connally.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Edwin Chojnowski, will be held, THURSDAY, September 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019