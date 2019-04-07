|
Eileen Bazzano of Pittsfield, MA passed away December 12, 2018 at the Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington. Eileen spent her later years with late husband Joseph Bazazno (who passed in 2008) in mild climate of South Carolina, before returning to Berkshire County in 2013.
Born to William and Amelia (Therrien) Cusick on August 2nd 1932 in Brooklyn NY, the family moved to Pittsfield where she spent most of her life. Eileen Graduated from Pittsfield HS in 1950, married Joe in 1953 and raising her four children, Louie, Carrie, Christine and Joe on Pine Grove Dr.
Eileen will be remembered by many for her work making draperies and window treatments for people's homes throughout Berkshire County, partnering with Joe, for more than 30 years.
Eileen leaves behind Brother Danny and Sister Evelyn Jetty, Sarah Connor Chi Bazzano, six grandchildren Chris Yetz, Nicole Clark, Addison and Blaise Evans, Zufan and Abel Bazzano.
A Memorial Service Celebrating her life will be held at the St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Saturday May 18th at 11:00 AM, followed by picnic lunch fashioned after her beloved picnic foods and infamous deserts.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019