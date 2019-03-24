|
Eileen Frances Eberhard, 94, of Watson Road, Hinsdale, died peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pittsfield on February 4, 1925, the daughter of John and Genevieve Davin Loehr, she was educated in Dalton schools and was a 1942 graduate of Dalton High School.
Primarily a homemaker, she had worked at General Electric Company and had also worked at Sears for several years. She was active in 4-H and the Lions Wives Club when her children were young.
Mrs. Eberhard was an active member of Reigning Love Church.
She enjoyed puzzles and board games, especially scrabble, and taking walks in the woods.
Her husband, William Eberhard, whom she married April 19, 1954, died April 24, 1995.
Mrs. Eberhard is survived by three daughters, Christine (husband John) Manship of Oneonta, N.Y., Debra (husband Keith) Wisner of Hinsdale, and Kathleen (husband Jeff) Palmer of Hinsdale, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Eileen Loehr Eberhard will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Reigning Love Church, 235 East Street, Pittsfield, with Rev. Brian Reynolds, Lead Pastor, and Retired Pastor Rev. Philip Thurmond, officiating. Burial will be in Maple Street Cemetery, Hinsdale, later in the spring. Calling hours will be Monday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reigning Love Church in care of the Funeral Home, 890 East Main Street, Dalton.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019