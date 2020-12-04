Mrs. Eileen Julia (Kolodziej) Millette, 92, of Westfield, formerly of Adams, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Adams on March 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Szura) Kolodziej. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams Memorial High School. For her entire career Mrs. Millette worked as a bank teller for the former South Adams Savings Bank until her retirement in 1987. Following her retirement, she and her husband resided in Murrells Inlet, SC for 6 years until returning to the Westfield, MA area in 2007. She was a communicant of Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams, and Our Lady of the Lake Church in Southwick. She enjoyed 64 years of marriage with Joseph B. Millette, who died on September 2, 2012. She is survived by her two daughters Janis Grimaldi-Ogden and her husband Tom Ogden of Westfield and Gail M. Royal, MD and her husband W. Gwyn Hardister of Myrtle Beach, SC; a grandson, Adam Grimaldi of Whitinsville, MA; a sister-in-law Eileen Jozefiak of Adams and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Mildred Sirard who died in 1976. Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
.