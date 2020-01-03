|
|
Mrs. Eileen S. Kenyon, 68, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons following a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield, MA, April 3, 1951, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1969 and Berkshire Community College, with an Associates in Business Management.
Eileen worked at Time Warner Cable in the local Pittsfield office for 30+ years, doing clerical and managerial work helping out wherever she could and was needed.
Eileen enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband for over 25 years and was an officer of the So-ed ballroom dance club. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed collecting Woodland Friends Charming Tales and Beanie babies.
Besides her husband Ernest Kenyon, whom she married on April 28, 1973, Eileen is survived by her daughter Wendy Thomson and her husband Kevin; brother Richard Bennett and his wife Janet and grandchildren Dylan, Ashley, Kaitlyn and Deven Thomson. She also leaves behind two step son's Michael Kenyon and Jeffrey Kenyon and his wife Sissy and step grandchildren Jesse, Matthew Kenyon, Jeremey and Tina Watson.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Eileen S. Kenyon will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11AM at DWYER-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Jeff Black, officiating. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Reception will follow at Lakeside Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 195 Cloverdale Street, Pittsfield. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 PM at the funeral home on East Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made New Life Community Fellowship in care of DWYER-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020