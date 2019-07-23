|
Mrs. Eileen White, 65, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield on November 8, 1953 the daughter of George and Marie Lavigne Marshall, she was a 1971 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mrs. White worked at Berkshire Medical Center for many years. She had worked as a Switch Board Operator and later as an Intake Coordinator in the emergency room.
She enjoyed cross stitching, making latched hooked rugs, baking and vacationing on the Cape.
Eileen was a communicant of St. Charles Church.
She is survived by her husband, Mark White, Sr., whom she married on April 8, 1972. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Jennifer White, Susan Taliaferro and Mark White, Jr.; eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She also leaves her siblings, Thomas Marshall (Wanda), Jane Emerson (Phillip), Maureen Perkins (Wilfred) and Ellen Lantz (Frederick). Eileen also leaves a sister-in-law, Iris Marshall. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joan Phelan, Kathleen Rennie, George Marshall, Jr., John Marshall and Karen Nagelschmidt.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Eileen White will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Charles Church, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 23, 2019