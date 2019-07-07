|
Eilleen Toner Drummond, 87, died peacefully and surrounded by family on July 1, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland from complications due to Alzheimers disease. Born on November 3, 1931, Eilleen was the daughter of Helen Manning Toner, a home maker and John Toner, a pharmacist. While still a baby, Eilleen and her family moved to Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. The youngest of eight children, Eilleen graduated from Nantucket High School in 1949, where she starred as both a basketball player and top scholar. Eilleen graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1953.
On New Year's Eve, 1953 Eilleen met the love of her life Jim Drummond, then serving in the Air Force on Nantucket as a radar specialist. Within weeks the two were engaged and, before the year was out, married. Eilleen moved with Jim back to his hometown Williamstown, Massachusetts, where she took a job as a teacher in the local high school. Eilleen cut back on teaching for a few years once her family came along but she returned to full-time teaching at Williamstown Elementary School in 1966, where she remained for almost 30 years.
Eilleen played many roles at the school, predominantly as a 5th grade teacher. She was a passionate lifelong learner herself and while raising six children and working full-time, earned a Masters in Education degree at North Adams State College in the early 1970s. Through retirement, she continued to take classes and summer workshops, specializing over time in history and social studies, global awareness, writing, mathematics and teaching gifted and talented children. She was an active member of her teacher union and served as president for two years following receipt of tenure in 1970. Upon her retirement, a colleague commented on Eilleen's "passionate commitment to connecting children and schools to issues faced in our society." He went on to describe her as "the antithesis of burnout," a quality she continued to exhibit even after her official retirement from full-time teaching, serving as an on-call long-term substitute teacher during a dear colleague's multi-year journey through end-stage cancer. She also continued in a volunteer capacity for several years, coaching the elementary school's award-winning Future Problem Solvers team, taking the children multiple times to the state championship and on a few occasions making it to the nationals.
In 1990 brain surgery forced an early retirement for Jim and soon thereafter Eilleen followed suit, devoting much of her time over the next 18 years to his care. Even so, Eilleen remained active as a volunteer in town and college affairs, serving as an election polls judge, as a member of the Scarborough Award selection committee, as a founding member of the western Massachusetts chapter of Educators for Social Responsibility, as a regular attendee at Williams College lectures and performances, and as an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church. While caring for Jim, she joined a devoted crew of distance walkers who daily clocked three or more miles around the track at the Williams College field house. It is believed that this 15 year-long daily practice is what had her walking again within five weeks of a devastating leg injury sustained in 2010.
Eilleen was a well-loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mentor, and friend. She leaves a large family behind: daughters Beth Drummond Casey (Tom) of Baltimore, MD, Jill Drummond (Sam Ciolkowski) of North Adams, MA, niece Jaime Pullen (Michael Blasnik) of Roslindale, MA; three sons John Drummond of Adams, MA, Jay Drummond of Philadelphia, PA, and Tony Drummond (Julia Pretl) of Baltimore, MD. She was the grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 2, and a favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eilleen was pre-deceased by her first grandchild, John Holt Drummond, Jr.
Following a 2014 diagnosis of probable Alzheimers, Eilleen moved to Sweetwood Independent Living in Williamstown. In 2016 she moved to Baltimore, Maryland where she lived at Symphony Manor Assisted Living until the time of her death.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial Episcopal Church, 1407 Bolton St., Baltimore, Maryland, 21217 on Sunday, July 14 at 3pm, followed by a reception in Farnham Hall at Memorial. A graveside interment service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at Southlawn Cemetery in South Williamstown, Massachusetts, followed by lunch at Tavern on 7, 137 New Ashford Rd., 01267.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eilleen's memory to three organizations and causes that were close to her heart, the of Western Massachusetts; Planned Parenthood; RAICES Texas: Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 7, 2019