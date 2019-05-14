|
Elaine C. Scussel, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at home on May 2, 2019.
She was born in Rockville, CT on September 5, 1931 to the late Howard and Edith (Ryan) Crandall. She was a 1949 graduate of Stafford High School in Stafford Springs, CT.
Elaine married Ronald E. Scussel on May 31, 1957. They moved to Pittsfield in 1962 to raise their family. Ron predeceased her on April 17, 2012.
She was a communicant and an active member of South Congregational Church.
Elaine was full of life; whether she was walking at the Taconic High School track, at the BCC gym, running errands around town or baking goodies for her family. You could count on Elaine to bring a smile to everyone she met. She had a strong spirit that will be an inspiration to all of us left behind.
She is survived by her sons Jeff from the town of Florida and his friend Jill Hanson, and Joel of Pittsfield, along with his wife Candace, their daughter, Jill and Candace's daughters, Cassondra Trimboli and Jessica Blasioli. Elaine is also survived by her sisters Shirley Salisbury and Claire Richens. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Barton.
The family will be holding a private service. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2019