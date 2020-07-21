Elaine M. Stalker, 75 of Great Barrington died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on June 17, 1945 daughter of James G. and Alice K. (Moesley) Spadaccini. She was a graduate of Mount Everett Regional High School class of 1963. Elaine started working as a dispatcher for Taxico in Great Barrington 1988 where she worked for many years. Elaine enjoyed reading, dancing, being on her computer, cooking and spending time with her family. Elaine is survived by her husband of fifty years Robert C. Stalker of Great Barrington whom she married on September 27, 1970 in Copake N.Y., one son, Robert Crine of Ashley Falls, two daughters, Deborah Crine of Lee and Cindy Crine of Pittsfield, one brother, James F. Spadaccini of FL, one sister, Dorothy, Gaudette of Pittsfield, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Elaine was predeceased by son, Bruce Stalker and grandson, Kyle Curtiss.
In keeping with Elaine's wishes all services are private. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
