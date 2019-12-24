|
|
Eleanor Anne Secunda, 91, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, MA. Eleanor was born in Pittsfield, MA on January 24, 1928 to Clara and Luigi Bearzi. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School. Eleanor lived in the Berkshires her entire life except while attending school and briefly working in New York City. She then moved back to Lenox and worked as a draftsperson at General Electric.
She married Daniel Secunda of Pittsfield in 1954.
Eleanor and Dan raised four children in Pittsfield. They not only gave their children the opportunity to try many different activities, they also joined them. Eleanor and Dan took figure skating lessons and tennis lessons, and the whole family went on ski vacations in Vermont. Eleanor was also very active in local organizations. She took a turn as the president of the local figure skating club and often volunteered at Temple Anshe Amunim and at local Hadassah events.
Once the kids were grown, she worked as an interior designer for the family business, New England Furniture. Eleanor was also an avid reader and was continually learning. In their retirement, Eleanor and Dan attended many classes as part of the Osher Life Long Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College. They also loved listening to classical music, faithfully attending concerts at Tanglewood. Eleanor and Dan even celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on the Tanglewood lawn.
Eleanor was an artist. She attended Traphagen School of Fashion majoring in fashion illustration. She also enjoyed painting, drawing, knitting and sewing, and, in her later years, quilting, which is what she probably loved most. She attended numerous quilting classes, designing and quilting many beautiful bedspreads, throws, and wall hangings for everyone in her family.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Susan Secunda of New York City, Sara Secunda of Cambridge, MA, and Jonathan Secunda of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Peg Mounts Secunda and two granddaughters, Sydney and Bereket. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Secunda, her son, Robert, and her brother, John Bearzi.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held FRIDAY, December 27th at 10 AM at Temple Anshe Amunim with Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch, spiritual leader, officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Section at the Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either, Hospice Care in the Berkshires or to , both in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home which has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019