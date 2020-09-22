Eleanor Margaret (Brown) Cookis, 80, died Friday September 18, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. She was a longtime resident of North Adams, MA until she moved to Bennington, VT and Feura Bush, NY to be near her daughters.
She was born in North Adams, MA on July 19, 1940, a daughter of the late George and Florence (Coon) Brown. She attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School.
Up until her retirement, Eleanor was the opening manager at McDonald's in North Adams where she always greeted the regulars with their usual and everyone else with a smile. She also worked in the pressroom of The Transcript for nearly 3 decades. When she was younger, she worked at the soda fountain at the Apothecary Hall and as a secretary at Sprague Electric Company. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Eleanor was a talented ceramics painter and enjoyed crafts such as knitting, crocheting, sewing and cardmaking. She loved shopping and casino trips with family and friends, as well as puzzles and Christmas movies! She was an active member of the Bennington Senior Center.
Eleanor was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to her family and friends and happiest when she was a caretaker. She was a strong advocate for family, empathic, kind and generous, and would help anybody that needed her. She valued hard work and taught her family to always do more and strive for their best.
She was the widow of Macy Cookis who died on December 30, 2005. They were married on April 22, 1961. Survivors include her daughter - Holly Cookis Michaelson and her husband, Jeffrey of Delmar, NY and two grandchildren - Erika McCarthy of Hoboken, NJ and Thomas McCarthy Jr. of Clifton Park, NY. She also leaves two sisters - Helen Haley of North Adams and Georgene Brown of Adams and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters - Lynn Marie Cookis who died on May 28, 1991 and Hope Ann Cookis-McCarthy who died on May 13, 2015. Her sister, Pearl Little is deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Eleanor Cookis will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Southview Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes. A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Boy's Town in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.