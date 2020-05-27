Eleanor Joyce Cronin, 99, formerly of Stillwater, NY, and whom spent most of her life in Pittsfield, MA, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
Born in Pittsfield on January 2, 1921, she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth Robbins Ryan.
She attended Pittsfield Schools. She was the wife of John W. Cronin. He predeceased her on August 20, 1998.
Primarily a homemaker, at one time, many years ago, she worked at General Electric Company.
She had been a communicant of St. Peter's Church in Stillwater, NY, as well as Sacred Heart and St. Charles Churches in Pittsfield.
Mrs. Cronin enjoyed reading, playing cards, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed going on Facebook on her Kindle.
She is survived by her son, John R. Holmes, of Citrus Heights, CA; two daughters, Donna M. Hould and her husband Edward of Pittsfield, MA, and Barbara J. Potter and husband Eldon of Stillwater, NY; one sister, Jean Leonardi of Bow, NH; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers, John, Lawrence and Gerald Ryan as well as her sisters, Beatrice Pelletier, Katherine Elmstrom and Barbara Allen.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 27, 2020.