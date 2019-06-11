|
Mrs. Eleanor Kellogg, 84, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on August 24, 1934, the daughter of Bert and Susie Varano Geerholt, she attended schools in Pittsfield. She earned her Associates Degree in business from Berkshire Community College.
She worked for General Electric in Pittsfield as an Inspector for 11 years, retiring in 1990.
Eleanor was a volunteer at the Adult Learning Center as well as tutoring at high school and college levels. She was a member of the Senior Bowling League and enjoyed sewing, knitting and ceramics. She also enjoyed bird watching.
Eleanor was a lifetime resident of Pittsfield and a communicant of St. Charles Church.
She leaves her husband, Kenneth M. Kellogg, whom she married on May 13, 1961 in New Lebanon, NY. She is also survived by her five children, Patricia McCarron, Colleen (Roger) Hassan, Susan Gable, Linda (Ron) Trumble and Sally (Daniel) Higgins; a sister, Mildred Bunt; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her siblings; Robert Geerholt, Edward Geerholt, Jean Andrews, and Elizabeth Laroche. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Jessica L. Gable.
The family of Eleanor would like to extend a special thank you to Craneville Place of Dalton and HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their excellent and heartfelt care.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Eleanor Kellogg will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Craneville Place of Dalton Activities Program or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 11, 2019