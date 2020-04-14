Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Ostrander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor L. Ostrander


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor L. Ostrander Obituary
Eleanor L. (Williams) Ostrander, 99, of Williamstown, MA died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Hancock, MA on December 18, 1920, a daughter to the late Wilson and Alice (Smith) Williams. She attended schools in Hancock and then Williamstown High School. She was first employed at Cornish Wire until her marriage and then was a clerk at the former Sayles Store.

Mrs. Ostrander was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Williamstown. There she was active in the Dorcas Ladies' Group. She was also a member of the Williamstown Friendship Club, the Red Hat Society and was an avid Red Sox fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Ostrander married her husband, Lawrence L. Ostrander on October 21, 1945. They were married 47 years until his death in September of 1992. Survivors include her three children, Linda Macomber, and her husband, Craig of Davenport, FL, Richard Ostrander and his wife, Cathy of Hancock, MA and Ann Lemons and her husband, Mike of Bryant, AR. She also leaves six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her grandson, Steve Macomber and her siblings, Arthur Williams, Mabel James and Gladys Williams.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to the Covid-19 virus a private graveside service for Eleanor Ostrander will take place in the family plot in Southlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Williamstown in care of the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -