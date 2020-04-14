|
Eleanor L. (Williams) Ostrander, 99, of Williamstown, MA died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Hancock, MA on December 18, 1920, a daughter to the late Wilson and Alice (Smith) Williams. She attended schools in Hancock and then Williamstown High School. She was first employed at Cornish Wire until her marriage and then was a clerk at the former Sayles Store.
Mrs. Ostrander was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Williamstown. There she was active in the Dorcas Ladies' Group. She was also a member of the Williamstown Friendship Club, the Red Hat Society and was an avid Red Sox fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Ostrander married her husband, Lawrence L. Ostrander on October 21, 1945. They were married 47 years until his death in September of 1992. Survivors include her three children, Linda Macomber, and her husband, Craig of Davenport, FL, Richard Ostrander and his wife, Cathy of Hancock, MA and Ann Lemons and her husband, Mike of Bryant, AR. She also leaves six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her grandson, Steve Macomber and her siblings, Arthur Williams, Mabel James and Gladys Williams.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to the Covid-19 virus a private graveside service for Eleanor Ostrander will take place in the family plot in Southlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Williamstown in care of the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020