Eleanor Mary (Levesque) Benoit, 81 of North Adams, MA died Thursday September 12, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Adams, MA on July 18, 1938 daughter of Napoleon and Genevieve (Luczynski) Levesque. She attended Adams schools including the former Notre Dame Parochial School.
Eleanor was last employed by Hunter Outdoor Products and also had worked as a housekeeper. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church where she was a faithful Adorer. Eleanor enjoyed crossword puzzles and word search and was an avid wrestling fan. She was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the primary caregiver to her husband, Sidney Richard Benoit who died on February 19, 2002. They were married on July 24, 1956. Survivors include one son- Sidney C. Benoit and his wife, Dierdre of North Adams; six grandchildren including Michael, Jessica, Sara, Crystal, Kyla and Bridget; and thirteen great grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters- Irene Lappies of Adams and Jeannette Collins of North Adams and one brother- Richard Levesque, with whom she lived and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Michael R. Benoit who died in 1977 and four sisters and four brothers are also deceased including Theresa Blay, Jennie Levesque, Bernadette Goff and Shirley Andrejewski; and Leonard, Ernest, Daniel, and Clarence Levesque.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Eleanor Benoit will be Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday morning from 9-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019