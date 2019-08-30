|
Eleanor R. (Burdick) Rennell, 90 of Florida and North Adams, MA died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in North Adams, MA on September 10, 1928 a daughter of Myron Lawrence and Alice Mabel (Pearson) Burdick. She attended schools in Florida and attended Drury High School. She was employed at Sprague Electric Company for over 34 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Florida where she was active in the Ladies Aide and was also a member of the Senior Center.
She married Howard Emerald Rennell on December 31, 1945. He died on August 18, 1980. Survivors include her two daughters, Beverly Ann Kilbride of Bennington, VT and Teresa Lynn and Gerald Rysz of Florida, MA; two sons Howard "Buzz" E. Rennell Jr. and Cynthia of Pownal, VT and Bryan Keith and Marian Rennell of Florida, MA. She also leaves nine grandchildren, William, Michael, Stephen, Corrie, Aaron, Bryan, Sherry, Lisa and Jennifer; several great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; two brothers, Lawrence and Daniel Burdick and two sisters, Connie Gray and Eileen Moore. She was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Burdick, a sister Marilyn Clark and son in law, Harry Kilbride.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Eleanor Rennell will be Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 AM. Burial will follow in Florida Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Gabriel Abbot Memorial School Playground Fund in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019