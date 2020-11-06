Eleanor R. Shiels, 93, died on October 30, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA due to a short battle with Covid-19.
Eleanor (fondly known as "Sweetie" or "Bow") was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in New Jersey. After graduating from Belleville High School in NJ, she took an extended journey to Mexico by train with a dear friend. When she returned she worked as a receptionist at The Prudential Insurance Co. She and her family enjoyed many summers at the Jersey Shore and at Indian Lake, NJ, where Eleanor met her husband, Joseph "Bud" Shiels. She married Joseph in 1948 and together they raised 3 children in Pompton Lakes, NJ, where Eleanor worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Gelman's Dept. Store.
When she and her husband retired they built their dream log home in Danby, VT, where they enjoyed many years with family and friends. After her husband of 42 years passed away in 1990, Eleanor moved to Sheffield, MA into a new home built by her son Michael Shiels to be close to her children and grandchildren. She was the "Matriarch" of her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them over a good meal and a rousing game of cards. She was present at all family gatherings to celebrate holidays, weddings and graduations, and any occasion which was an excuse for a get-together.
Eleanor was an adventurous traveler, joining high school friends to England and her son's family to Cuttyhunk Island, Colorado, Florida and Bahamas. She proudly attended her grandson's graduation from Officers' Candidate School in Pensacola. She took a cruise to Alaska with a long-time friend and traveled to Virginia for her granddaughter's wedding.
Eleanor was a long-time fan of the NY Giants and more recently followed the New England Patriots; she looked forward to Sunday football. She was an avid gardener and never lost her passion for good books, a walk outside, a fierce game of cards, challenging jigsaw puzzles, intricate needlework which she passed on to others, and feisty political conversation.
She volunteered at the Sheffield Library and the Sheffield Senior Center for many years, and she was a competitive Bridge player at the Great Barrington Senior Center, where she made dear friends who continued to play Bridge with her at Geer Village.
Eleanor resided at Geer Village for the past few years where she enjoyed their beautiful gardens and took part in many of the activities for residents.
When Geer Village went into quarantine she mastered an IPad in order to Facetime and Skype her family and continued to play Bridge electronically. Always current in news, she had strong political opinions and was eager and proud to have cast her democratic vote early for the upcoming election.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Shiels, a Navy veteran of WWII ; an infant brother; her father Joseph Bowden; her mother Eleanor Bowden; her father-in law Joseph Birney; her mother-in- law Margaret Birney; her brother Donald Bowden; sister -in-law Emily Bowden; Aunt Ruth Corkill; Uncle Al Corkill; cousin Ruth Corkill; her brother-in-law William Birney; sister-in law Audrey Birney; a grandson Timothy Shiels; and grand-nephew Robert Bowden; and many, many of her close friends.
She showed all of us how to live our best lives despite her grief for those she had lost.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter Jo-ellen Height and her husband Gordon of Lee, MA; her son Donald Shiels and his wife Sue of Florence, MA; her son Michael Shiels and his wife Lynne of Sheffield, MA; grandchildren Megan Shiels-Willard, Matthew Shiels, Alison (Height) Trevathan, Erick Shiels, David Height and Caitlyn Shiels; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew.
Eleanor's family would like to thank her friends at Geer Village as well as in the Berkshire Community. We would like to thank the Staff at Geer Village, especially Tina McGarry, Activities Director and dear friend who gave her care and companionship.
We thank the heroes on the front lines of this terrible pandemic at BMC, and her health care providers for many years, Sharyn Hickey, NP, Dr. Kyle Cooper, Dr. Khan and Dr. Shreefter.
The family urges the community to remain vigilant to fight the Covid-19 pandemic to honor those who have experienced this terrible disease.
A Memorial service for the life of Eleanor R. Shiels will be held at a later date. She will be buried with her husband in Newark , NJ, as she wished.
Donations may be made in memory of Eleanor to the Resident Assistance Fund at Geer Foundation. Please make checks payable to: Geer Foundation, at 77 South Canaan Road, Canaan, CT 06018. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com