Mrs. Eleanor R. Stiles, 53, of Hinsdale, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on November 9, 1966, the daughter of the late Milton and Eleanor Sumner Reynolds, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Ellie was employed for the last 24 years at Berkshire Bank and was the First Vice President of Compliance.
Her biggest pride and joy in life were her grandchildren, spending her time chasing them around and playing whatever games they chose. She had been able to enjoy time reconnecting with her sister Tracy, her primary caretaker these last few months. Her faith was a large part of her life and she cherished the time she spent at the Christian Assembly Church. Her family will continue on with her faith as she has instilled in them. She was a member of the Zonta organization, helping empower women through various volunteer efforts in the community. For years she played in a pitch league and enjoyed her cheerful banter with friends. Ellie and her husband Rick loved their trips to Rhode Island visiting their brother and sister and their beautiful family.
Besides her beloved husband, Richard Stiles, whom she married on September 5, 2015, Eleanor is survived by her children, Scott Dietlin and his wife Samantha Maloy of Becket, Joe Castagna of Pittsfield, Caramia Castagna and partner Anthony Karch of Savoy, Galina McDonnell of Everett, Meaghan Stiles and partner Gus Landaeta of Pittsfield, and Ryan Stiles of Lanesborough. She leaves behind her siblings, Hope Reynolds of Pittsfield, Tracy Reynolds of Dalton, Milton Reynolds III of Pittsfield and her mother-in-law Phyllis Stiles of Pittsfield. She also leaves her dear grandchildren, Weston and Reagan Dietlin, Lillie Karch, Julian and Eli Landaeta and her nieces and nephews. Ellie was predeceased by her nephew, Christopher Reynolds.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Mrs. Eleanor R. Stiles will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber and/or the Christian Assembly Church in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.