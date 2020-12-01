Eleanor "Ellie" (Chaneles) Ware of Pittsfield, MA died Thursday November 26, 2020 at the Hillcrest Commons. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 19, 1933 a daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Sandomirsky) Chaneles. She attended schools in New York City and New Haven CT and graduated from the University of Connecticut. Ellie was employed for many years as an elementary school teacher for the City of Pittsfield. She was a member of the Temple Anshe Amunim in Pittsfield. She loved to travel and attended the theater. Ellie was an avid fan of the University of Connecticut's basketball teams. Her husband James Ware died in 1982. She is also predeceased by her three siblings Benjamin, Irving, and Sol Chaneles. Survivors include nieces and nephews and many friends. Private graveside services will take place in the family plot in Pittsfield Cemetery.The Flynn & Dagnoli- Bencivenga funeral home, 5 Elm Street, Pittsfield, MA are in care of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.