Elijah Conaway, 79, of Great Barrington, MA passed away on December 20, 2019. Born on November 17, 1940 in Goodwater, AL he was the son of the late John Wesley and Millie Todd Conaway. He was a graduate of J.D. Thompson High School.
After moving to Great Barrington, he worked as a machine tender for the Mead Paper Company in Lee for more than 35 years. Fishing and cooking were some of his favorite past times. Among his specialties were coleslaw and pound cake. He was known for his annual Labor Day fish-fry which was enjoyed by many. Elijah was a devoted trustee of the Macedonia Baptist Church for many years.
Elijah leaves to mourn his passing his wife Pearlie, his daughter Sharon (Gregory) Stewart, his sons; Gerald Conaway, and Daryl and Nathan Wilson. He also leaves his sisters; Mellie Harrison, Katherine Kelley, Juanita (Glenn) Williams, Darlina (George) Dennard, Elnita Walker and Gwen (Benjamin) Thomas. He is also survived by his brothers; John Conaway, Jr. (Rev. Mattie Conaway), Charles (Virginia) Conaway, and Edward Conaway. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren; Lakisha and Terrance Stewart, Deseraye, Damontti, Cassius and Lorenzo Conaway as well as his great grandson Jaxton and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was predeceased in death by his parents and his sisters Christine and Betty Kelley.
SERVICES - The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 9 Rosseter St., Great Barrington, MA.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
Donations in memory of Elijah may be made to the Clinton Church Restoration or the in care of FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, Ma 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 28, 2019