|
|
It breaks our hearts that our mom, the matriarch of our large family who was born in Framingham, MA on November 23, 1925 to Ernest and Francis Hartland, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 93.
How life goes on when the light, that has been the backdrop of our entire lives, goes out is unfathomable. But we know we must go on as we are now the keepers of our mom's legacy.
Our mom Elizabeth gave birth to 10 children, however, the number of babies her gentle hands held and bathed for the first time will never be forgotten. We are now the ones who will bathe our children's babies and hold their hands as they go through life. Our lives are forever changed, however, our mom will always remain in our hearts.
Elizabeth is survived by her five daughters, Gail (Brian) Stack, Sandra (David) Carlson of Pittsfied, MA, Cheryl (Clark) Gable of Lanesboro, MA, Kim (Anthony) Stracuzzi of Pittsfield, MA and Laura Burgess of Lenox Dale, MA. Her three sons, Wayne Taylor of Lee, MA, Richard W. (Karen) Phillips Jr. of Brockton, MA and Jerome Jay Galvin of Pittsfield, MA. Elizabeth is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and also her best friend, Judy Reardon of Pittsfield, MA.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Jerome C. Galvin, infant son, Jeffery A. Galvin, son H. Daniel Phillips ll and her beloved grandson, Jason A. Hatch, three sisters, Marjorie Delouchry-Lapina, Gladys Staskiwicz, R. Gail Hayward and three brothers, Robert Larkin, Walter Hartland and Ernest Hartland.
Special thanks go out to the staff at Mt. Greylock Nursing Home Unit 1 North (Marlena, Kathy and Michael) and Hospice Care of the Berkshires (Danielle Sciola) all of who skillfully and compassionately guided us through our mom's final journey.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or to The Jimmy Fund in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 26, 2019