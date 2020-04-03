|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Soja) Demastrie died on Monday, March 30, of complications from COVID-19.
She was born in Adams on August 24, 1938, to the late Frieda and Steve Soja of Cheshire.
Betty was brought up and worked on her parents' farm in Cheshire. She attended Cheshire Elementary School and graduated in 1952 as the class valedictorian. She went on to CT Plunkett Junior High School and the former Adams Memorial High School, where she was captain of the cheerleaders and a member of Pro Merito and the Executive Board. She graduated in 1956.
She was employed by the General Electric Company in Pittsfield from 1956-1969 as a secretary in the Distribution Transformer, Regulator and DPED marketing sections. From 1979-1997 she worked in the Pittsfield School Department as a secretary in the Administration Center and then at Crosby Elementary School. She also worked as a waitress at the former Blue Saucer in Cheshire and the Italian American Club in Pittsfield.
She married John Demastrie of Adams on September 28, 1968.
Betty enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, listening to Polka music and country music, and playing pitch.
Her survivors include her husband of 52 years, John, and their two children, Tina Lippman (David) of Newburgh, Indiana, and Stephen Demastrie of Pittsfield. She also leaves four grandchildren, Stephen and Alexandra Demastrie of Pittsfield; Kevin Demastrie of Hephzibah, Georgia; and Lucy Lippman of Newburgh, Indiana; and three great-grandchildren, Annika, Kevin and Caroline. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her survivors also include her three beloved sisters, Lillian Kulpa (Edward) of Adams, Dorothy Gwozdz (Fran) of Cheshire, and Lorraine Field (Brent) of Cheshire. She especially enjoyed getting together with her sisters on the occasions of each other's birthdays for lunch and playing pitch.
Betty also leaves her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Marco and Joan Demastrie of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Paul and Jackie Demastrie of Adams, sister-in-law Marlene Stracuzzi of Pittsfield, and Steve Demastrie of Raleigh, North Carolina, all of whom loved her dearly.
At her request, there will be no formal services, and burial will take place at a later date in the Cheshire Cemetery. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2020