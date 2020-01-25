|
Elizabeth F. Brown, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on September 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Mazzeo Frieri, she was educated in the Pittsfield School System and a 1943 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
In the earlier years of Elizabeth's career, she worked a summer job at Dale's Laundry. Later, she made gauges for Boston AutoGauge (1943-1946). Following this, Elizabeth was a bookkeeper for Farrell and Gregory (1946-1949). She was then a homemaker and devoted mother, making sure that her family's needs were met with love and care.
Among many things, Elizabeth loved watching baseball and playing softball and horseshoes. She also enjoyed babysitting, knitting and puzzles. Elizabeth's children were the joy of her life and nothing could bring a smile to her face like they could.
Elizabeth leaves behind her children, William Brown (Martha) of Dalton, Diane Craig of Dalton, Patricia Brown of Pittsfield and John Brown of Daytona Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brenda Brown and Adam Brown (Lana), as well as three great grandchildren, Michael and Grace Morrill and Anita Brown, and her sister, Mary Markham. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years, Edwin C. Brown. Elizabeth was also predeceased by her siblings, Ralph Frieri and Elaine Madden.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Elizabeth F. Brown will be Monday, January 27, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. Dr. John Tuohey, Administrator. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service at the Dwyer Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 25, 2020