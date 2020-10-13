Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Ellsworth, 84, of Belton, South Carolina, formerly of Dalton, MA, passed away September 29, 2020.



Born in Pittsfield on July 26, 1936, she was the daughter of Charles H. and Madeline E. St. John Deloye.



She married Alton J. Ellsworth Sr., on November 3, 1956. He predeceased her on February 7, 2016.



Betty enjoyed crocheting, gardening, baking, and her little dogs. She liked to watch Gun Smoke and Jeopardy.



She leaves behind her son, Alton J. Ellsworth Jr., of Belton, South Carolina; and daughters, Juley Ann Karasz of Cherry Plain, NY. Eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Ellsworth was predeceased by her husband and her daughter Betty Jane Oakes



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Ellsworth will be held, THURSDAY, October 15, 2020 at 10 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Burial will follow in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam. Calling hours will precede the service from 9 to 10 am.



