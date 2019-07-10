|
Hurst, TX - Elizabeth M. (Maston) Hartnett, 84, a longtime resident of Berlin and more recently Texas, died peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Bishop Davies Nursing Center in Hurst, TX, following a long illness.
Born in Hancock, MA., June 6, 1935, Mrs. Hartnett was the daughter of the late James F. and Elizabeth E. (Martin) Maston and for over 32 years the wife of the late Lloyd M. Hartnett Sr. who predeceased her in 1989. Betty and Lloyd were married on April 12, 1957.
Elizabeth was a graduate of New Lebanon High School.
For several years she was employed at the former Seagroat's Greenhouse in Berlin and later worked as a Secretary and retired in 2002 from the former William J. Cowee Lumber Company also in Berlin.
Mrs. Hartnett was a member of the Berlin Baptist Church and volunteered with the Berlin Rescue Squad for over 30 years.
Betty is survived by her children, Gini (Herb) Parsons of N. Richland Hills, TX, Lloyd (Janice) Hartnett Jr. of Stephentown, Linda (Bill) Butt of Cropseyville, Michael Hartnett of Berlin, Roy (Sandy) Hartnett of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Timothy Hartnett of Cropseyville, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Rose Marie and two brothers, James (Janice) Maston and George (Joyce) Maston.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY-7, in Raymertown with Pastor Gini Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Berlin Community Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Berlin Rescue Squad, 11 Community Avenue, Berlin, NY 12202 in memory of Elizabeth M. Hartnett.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 10, 2019