Elizabeth M. (Lee) Kirk
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth Mary Kirk passed away on August 10. She was born on August 13, 1937, to Walter C. and Catherine Crowley Elwood. Lee attended the Dalton school and graduated from The College of Our Lady of the Elms. She was a teacher in the Dalton school system and in the Pittsfield parochial schools until she became a full-time-plus Mom to her three sons. Lee and her husband, Ernest L. Kirk, celebrated their 59th anniversary in July.

Lee is survived by her husband, her sons, Peter (Margaret), Timothy (Caryn) and Jeffrey (Susan), eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one more great-granddaughter to arrive in December, her brother, Walter J. Elwood (Terry), her sister-in-law, Marilyn Elwood, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, David Elwood.

Lee cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. When not visiting family, she loved to travel and made many visits to Ireland, the Yucatan section of Mexico and, of course, Cape Cod. She was passionate about gardening and about her aquatics program.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 o'clock, Friday, August 14th at St. Mark's Church, Pittsfield, by the Rev. John C. Salatino. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions are suggested for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to a charity of one's choice, through DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Lee was a loving and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date as dictated by the whims of the Covid pandemic.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
