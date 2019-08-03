|
|
Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (Mahoney) Milanesi, 81 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday July 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born in North Adams, MA on November 14, 1937 daughter of Howard Esmonde and Margaret (Mulcare) Mahoney. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1954.
Betty worked at Williams College in its library for many years until her retirement in 2006. Before that, she had assisted her husband in the operation of Milanesi Real Estate.
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Betty was a member of the board of directors and treasurer of the North Adams Ambulance Service and was a former member of the board of directors of the Landmark Credit Union. Betty was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was the widow of Richard C. Milanesi who died on December 7, 1990. They were married on June 6, 1959.
Survivors include one daughter- Margaret M. Landy of Adams; and two sons- Craig R. Milanesi and his wife, Jaja of Medford, MA and Peter J. Milanesi and his wife, Lisa of North Adams. She also leaves five grandchildren including John Landy III of Weymouth, Christopher Milanesi of Nashua, NH, Olivia Milanesi of Holyoke and Isabelle Milanesi and Peter Milanesi of Medford; three great grandchildren including John Landy IV, Fiona Landy and Anastasia Milanesi; her close cousin- E. Jane Smith of Watertown, MA and nieces and nephews. Four brothers are deceased including Esmonde, Raymond, John and Russell.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Betty Milanesi will be celebrated Monday August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Monday morning from 9-10:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to North Adams Ambulance Service in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019