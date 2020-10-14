1/1
Elizabeth R. Murdock
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth R. (Beaucage) Murdock, 89, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020.

Born in Pittsfield on June 1, 1931, she was the daughter of Evangeline and Roland Beaucage.

Elizabeth or better known by her family and friends as "Betty", was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. Prior to getting married she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Geller. Betty worked for over twenty years at Hillcrest Hospital as a certified nursing assistant.

A communicant of the former St. Teresa's Church, she enjoyed spending time at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center with her many friends.

Betty is survived by her six children, Vicki Murdock of Pittsfield, Richard Murdock (Lana) of Trinity, Florida, Steven Murdock (Kimberly) of Pittsfield, Jeffrey Murdock (Pablo) of Danby, Vermont, Michael Murdock (Kathleen) of Pittsfield and Barry Murdock (Ernie) of Bainbridge, New York. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and her beloved cat Molly.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to Covid-19, Services for Mrs. Murdock will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
