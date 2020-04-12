|
Elizabeth "Betty" Sophia Jones (Gelpi) Tower, 95, residing at Hyde Place in Lee MA, passed away surrounded by the love of her family, due to complications from COVID-19, at Baystate Medical Center, March 26 2020.
Betty was predeceased by her parents Henry A. Jones and Edna M. Barlow Jones, her sisters Blanche Burke(Dick) of Pittsfield, Marie Wright(Warren) of Apple Valley, CA and Marcia Mahoney(Ron) of Otis; Guido J Gelpi of Lee and Raymond W Tower of Bellflower, CA; her oldest son Gerald A Gelpi of Becket, her two son in laws Robert Shepard and Vaughn Churchill and daughter in law Emily Shalit Gelpi; as well as her two best friends Flo Gerard of Bellfower, CA and Grace Willey of Lee, MA.
Family was everything to Betty. She is survived by her daughters Judith A Chandler (Harry) and Jo Ann Churchill (Ira), sons John A Gelpi (Ali) and James A Gelpi (Susan); her step children Raymond R Tower and Rochelle A Bender (Dennis), Granddaughters Melissa Gelpi, Gerilynn Dillard (Sam), Gina Gelpi, Anna-Renee Bender and Mia Gelpi; Grandsons Patrick Connor(Shelley), Joshua Churchill(Amy), Jeffrey Shepard (Chasity), David Burke, Joseph Bender(Olive) and Abe Gelpi. Great-grandchildren Jason Shepard, Kyle Machado, Angela Connor, Amanda Terzigni (Joe), Cody Machado, Shelby Spare (Jake), Jordan Connor (Ciarin), Joseph Connor, Justine Spare, Zachary Shepard (Mikayla), Jennifer Shepard (Josh), Gerilynn Shepard, Mateo Machado, James Shepard, Bella Shepard, Mya Churchill and Noa Churchill; Great-Great Grandchildren Maddison Farrell, Jessica Connor, Joseph Terzigni, Bentley Shepard, Finn Rubito and Bellamy Rubito.
Betty was born in Otis, MA and assisted her father on the Jones family farm. Betty's ancestors, the Barlow's, helped found the town of Lee. She attended Otis primary school and was in the "Fife and Drum" Core, playing drums. She was a graduate of Lee High School before attending and graduating from Baypath College's secretarial program in 1942. Betty was a volunteer for the Red Cross in Florence MA, a graduate of the Bell Gardens, CA accounting program, a Girl Friday for Tesco Trucking and Accounting Clerk for the City of Bellflower before her retirement at age 75. Besides her own children and step children, she also helped raise her granddaughter and three great-grandsons. Betty was also close to her nieces Lori Mahoney, Jane Reed, Cathy McCluskey and nephew Fran Burke. She was also thankful to her caregivers and helpers Nancy and Billie of Porchlight and her many friends at Hyde Place. She loved God and enjoyed Church, volunteering, helping others, card games, board games, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Betty was a long-time member, choir participant and front desk volunteer of Full Gospel Tabernacle in Bellflower CA. After moving back to Lee MA in 2009, she attended New Life Church in Pittsfield, Open Door Church in Lee and Chester Baptist Church in Chester.
A memorial service in Betty's memory will be held at Open Door Church in Lee, MA once the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020