Elizabeth (Frost) Willard Hannock, 94, of Williamstown died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Center for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT.
Born in Plainfield, NJ on July 7, 1925 to the late Murray and Marian (Frost) Willard, she was a graduate of Bryn Mawr College.
Better known as Liz, she was a woman who lived life on her own terms. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was also an accomplished professional, working as a registered & homeopathic nurse, commercial photographer, and massage therapist. Liz served as an honorary board member of the Williamstown Film Festival.
In 2000, Liz moved from Albany to Williamstown, MA with her husband Marshall Hannock (Williams College Class of 1942). Always an avid health enthusiast, she enjoyed Bone Builder classes in Pownal, VT and volunteering at the Williamstown Wild Oates Co-op.
She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall, on February 1, 2004; and her daughter-in-law, Bridget Watkins Hannock, on October 4, 2004 and her daughter's partner, Jefrey Bump, on August 28 2017.
In 2014, Liz at 89 had her first photography exhibition at the Milne Library. She called the show "Children of the Seventies," and it included a dozen color portraits she took of local kids in the 1970s when she produced a newsletter for the Loudonville Elementary School and the former Saint Agnes School. She was inspired by her internationally acclaimed artist son and jokingly referred to herself as "Whistler's Mother." Joining the Williamstown Sweetwood Retirement community in 2016, Liz kept active doing yoga and other activities.
She is survived by her daughter Sally Hannock, an interior designer from Cambridge, MA, her son Stephen Hannock, the iconic American artist living in Williamstown, and her granddaughter Georgia Hannock, a student at the University of Vermont.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Liz's life will take place at a later date. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Liz's memory can be made to Pine Cobble School in Williamstown Massachusetts.To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Born in Plainfield, NJ on July 7, 1925 to the late Murray and Marian (Frost) Willard, she was a graduate of Bryn Mawr College.
Better known as Liz, she was a woman who lived life on her own terms. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was also an accomplished professional, working as a registered & homeopathic nurse, commercial photographer, and massage therapist. Liz served as an honorary board member of the Williamstown Film Festival.
In 2000, Liz moved from Albany to Williamstown, MA with her husband Marshall Hannock (Williams College Class of 1942). Always an avid health enthusiast, she enjoyed Bone Builder classes in Pownal, VT and volunteering at the Williamstown Wild Oates Co-op.
She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall, on February 1, 2004; and her daughter-in-law, Bridget Watkins Hannock, on October 4, 2004 and her daughter's partner, Jefrey Bump, on August 28 2017.
In 2014, Liz at 89 had her first photography exhibition at the Milne Library. She called the show "Children of the Seventies," and it included a dozen color portraits she took of local kids in the 1970s when she produced a newsletter for the Loudonville Elementary School and the former Saint Agnes School. She was inspired by her internationally acclaimed artist son and jokingly referred to herself as "Whistler's Mother." Joining the Williamstown Sweetwood Retirement community in 2016, Liz kept active doing yoga and other activities.
She is survived by her daughter Sally Hannock, an interior designer from Cambridge, MA, her son Stephen Hannock, the iconic American artist living in Williamstown, and her granddaughter Georgia Hannock, a student at the University of Vermont.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Liz's life will take place at a later date. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Liz's memory can be made to Pine Cobble School in Williamstown Massachusetts.To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 16, 2020.