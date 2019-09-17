|
|
Elizabeth "Bebe" Wrona, 91, of Pittsfield passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility surrounded by her family. Born on April 25, 1928, in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and MaryAnn Ziemba Nylic. She attended Pittsfield Schools.
Before marriage, Elizabeth worked as a winder at Rice's Silk Mill and later was a housekeeper for William Rice, Stanley Benton, and Judge Francis Quirco.
Later in life, Betty discovered her love of golf, where she played in women's leagues at Bass Ridge and the GEAA. She was a beautiful gardener and spent many hours tending her yard as well as feeding her hummingbirds and pet chipmunk.
Besides her daughter, Barbara Gagnier (Grant) and her son, Theodore R. Wrona, Jr., Betty is survived by her grandson, Andrew J. Gagnier (Lana). She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore R Wrona, Sr., whom she married on June 19, 1954 at Holy Family Church in Pittsfield. The youngest of 11 children, Elizabeth was also predeceased by her brothers; Andrew, John, Bernard, and William Nylic, as well as her sisters; Helen Danylin, Stasia Snyder, Ann Brazeau, Stella Gamma, Josephine Nylic and Sophie Nylic.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of the North Unit at Mount Greylock, as well as Hospice for their care and support of our mom and as well as ourselves.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Wrona will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 a with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019