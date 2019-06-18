|
|
Ella Susan (Robinson) Tower, 88 of North Adams, MA died Saturday June 15, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on January 13, 1931 daughter of Charles M. and Sadie Ann (Miller) Robinson. She graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1948 and also attended a junior college.
Ella was last employed by Waverly Fabrics. Before that, she worked at Sprague Electric, the Boston Store and Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. She was a member of the Readsboro Baptist Church and had lived in Monroe from 1980 to 2012.
Ella was a member of the Eagles and served as a Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting.
She was the widow of Kenneth Edward Tower who died on April 30, 2005. They were married on October 18, 1980.
Survivors include 5 daughters- Constance Blanchette of Apopka, FL; Donna Gessing of Florida, MA; Judith Sumner of Tavares, FL; Brenda Shingledecker of Agawam, MA and Lisa Finney of Kiln, MI and one son- Richard Bliss of Akron, OH. She also leaves 11 grandchildren including- Steven Blanchette, Erica Bulshey, Danielle Bulshey, Kimberly Koehler, Nicole Sears, Joseph Koehler, Rebecca Davis, Bryan Davis, Leelah Finney, Heather Bliss and Samantha Stryke; four great grandchildren including Christnay Blanchette, Aaron O'Callaghan, Jastin Lebauve, and Brielle Bulshey and nieces and nephews. Her sister, Jean Johnson died December 27, 2016.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Ella Tower will be Thursday June 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday morning from 9-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 18, 2019