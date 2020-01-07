|
Ellamae Andrews Magee, 92, a long-time resident of Great Barrington, MA, who relocated to The Lathrop Community in Easthampton, MA in 2019, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29 while surrounded by family. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a passionate educator, an accomplished seamstress and needle worker, knitter, quilter, gardener, and cook, and an active and committed member of religious and civic organizations, Ellamae, better known as Twinnie, is remembered by family and friends for her many talents and her incredible vitality and energy.
Twinnie was born on December 4, 1927 in Oakville, CT, to Jesse Jay Andrews and Helen Lorensen Andrews. Twinnie is predeceased by three siblings: her sister Muriel "Meme" Andrews Watt, and baby brothers William and Robert Andrews. In 1949, Twinnie married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Victor Magee, who survives her after seventy years of marriage. Twinnie and Bob raised five children together: Susan L. Magee, currently of Greencastle, PA, Robert Magee Jr., of New Paltz, NY, Jay Magee (spouse: Rachel) of Hendersonville, TN, Laurie Magee (spouse: Peter DeMello) of Easthampton, MA and Andrew Magee (spouse: Gina) of Redondo Beach, CA. In addition to her five children, she had eight grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel, and Marissa Feldberg, Samuel and Caleb DeMello, Ryan and Jackson Magee, and Lukas Magee.
A firm believer in the value of education, Twinnie earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Brown University's Pembroke College in 1949. She would later complete a master's degree in Elementary Education from North Adams State College. Twinnie taught elementary school for twenty-five years - first at Berkshire County Day School in Lenox and later at Pomeroy Elementary School in Pittsfield. At both schools, she advocated passionately for the children she taught.
Twinnie was proud of her educational attainments and long career as a teacher, but the life accomplishments in which she took the most pride were her joint ventures with her husband, Bob. Together, the two ran a summer camp in North Adams, Massachusetts for twenty years. The camp provided an outlet for Twinnie's energy and many talents. She oversaw the health and welfare of all of the children, taught arts and crafts, trained staff, and managed the business side of the venture, and in the process helped hundreds of children and their families create lasting memories of joyful recreational experiences. In addition to working in tandem with Bob at their camp, Twinnie was also devoted to her husband's long career as a college coach during which time she spent many weekends traveling to athletic games, meets, and contests.
Twinnie demonstrated strong engagement in religious and civic organizations. She was a parishioner and member of the altar guild at Saint James Church in Great Barrington and belonged to Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield more recently. She was always concerned for the less fortunate, and she donated to many charitable organizations and initiatives. She was also a member of the Thursday Morning Club, where she took particular care to support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a college education. Twinnie was a founding member of the Berkshire Quilt Guild. She and Bob tended beautiful vegetable and flower gardens at their Great Barrington residence. An avid reader of fiction, poetry, and philosophy, Twinnie also held great knowledge of genealogy, antiques, and historic artwork. In her retirement, she and Bob enjoyed frequent travel to visit friends in the UK and Europe. Twinnie demonstrated incredible physical vitality her entire life; she loved ballroom dancing with Bob, frequently attended yoga classes and took long walks during their final years together in Great Barrington. Her dynamic spirit will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 1:00pm at Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield. Donations in Twinnie's memory can be made to The Thursday Morning Club Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 422 Great Barrington, MA, 01230. Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home assisted the family
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020