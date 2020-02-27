Home

Ellen F. Casey


1946 - 2020
Ellen F. Casey Obituary
Ellen F. Casey, 73, of Hinsdale Mass., passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 following a long illness.

The daughter of Robert M. Guiltinan and Frances (Conlin) Guiltinan she was educated in Pittsfield schools and graduated from Adams State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education.

She taught elementary education in the Lenox School District for twenty years. Following her retirement she worked for WBRK in Pittsfield as office manager then retired a second time.

Ellen was active in animal rescue and equestrian events. She was an active volunteer at Sonsini Animal Shelter and owned many animals herself.

She is survived by her sister Margaret Simes of Broomfield Colorado, a nephew Matthew Simes (Mary) of Henderson NV., a niece Caitlin Chaussart-Tiff (Jacob) of Broomfield Colorado, three cousins, Mary GuiItinan, Thomas Guiltinan (Suzan) and Joseph Guiltinan (Sharon) and an aunt, Sr. Patrick Lauretta of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Funeral Notice:

A celebration of life for Ellen F. Casey will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal rescue of your choice in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolence and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020
