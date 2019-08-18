Home

Ellen Kieweg Obituary
Mrs. Ellen Kieweg, 79, of New Lebanon, NY., passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Glen Cove, NY., on December 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Herman and Inga Pearson Holgersen, she graduated from Glen Cove High School. Ellen then went on to further her education, earning her Bachelor's Degree in biology from St. Lawrence University.

Ellen worked as a laboratory technician for 6 years at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City. Ellen then taught biology at Lee High School. After a year there, she followed her true passion and worked in many schools as a naturalist educator for the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Ellen was an avid birder and botanist. She enjoyed exploring nature and sharing her knowledge and observations with all.

Besides her husband, Charles Kieweg of New Lebanon, NY, whom she married on June 19, 1971, Ellen is survived by her two children; Douglas Kieweg of Albuquerque, NM, and Heather Kieweg of St. Paul, MN. Ellen also leaves behind her sister; Sonja Callahan of Glen Cove, NY; brother; Norman Holgersen of Victoria, TX; and 4 grandchildren; Ada, Tatiana, Casimir and Maisie.

Funeral Notice:

A memorial service for Mrs. Ellen Kieweg will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox, MA.. Follow Route 20 from Pittsfield to Dugway Road on the right in Lenox and continue following the signs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canaan Congregational Church or Mass Audubon Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolence and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
