|
|
Middlefield. Ellen Louise Larkin Miller, 90, passed away peacefully at her home with her family on December 3, 2019.
Ellen was born in Boston, MA July 24, 1929 to the late Bennett and Mabel (Cooley) Larkin. Middlefield became her lifelong home as a child. She married Donald Miller (1924-1979) in 1946.
Ellen was a hard worker retiring from BMC housekeeping. She was a founding member of the Middlefield COA and an active member of many Middlefield volunteer groups and the Hinsdale COA.
Ellen is survived by her son, Kenneth Miller and wife Sadako "Emi" of Gardner, MA, daughter Eleanor Doyle, with whom she resided. She also leaves eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren: Nick Miller and companion Ann of Templeton, MA, their children Katlyn, Cody, Tripp and Kiera; Nancy Martin and husband David of Keene, NH, their son Christopher; Heather Brooks and husband Craig of Peru, MA; their sons Logan, Carlton, Heath and Spencer; Travis Miller and wife Nicole of Becket, MA, their sons Jordan, Nathan and Brody; Matthew Miller of Milton, FL, his sons
Hunter and Jasper; Deena Doyle of Auburndale, MA; Donald Doyle and Justin Miller of Middlefield. She was predeceased by her brothers Bennett Larkin and Earl Cooley, her daughter, Gayle Miller, her sons Stephen and Brian Miller and her son-in-law Douglas Doyle. Ellen will be missed by many lifelong friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank Ellen's devoted caregivers and helpers, Porchlight VNA and Hospice of the Berkshires for their compassionate care.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be held in the spring following a graveside service with burial in Pinegrove Cemetery, Middlefield. The O'Brien Hilltown Community Funeral Home of Huntington is handling arrangements.
Donations in Ellen's memory can be made to the Middlefield Fair, Middlefield Fire Department or Middlefield COA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019