Ellen M. Furey Rice, 68, formerly of Chatham Street, Pittsfield, passed away August 31, 2019 at Williamstown Commons, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 24, 1951 to Christopher and Mary C. Pizzuto Furey. She attended Taconic High School.
She married the late Andrew F. Rice on May 26, 1971. He predeceased her on May 21, 2004.
At one time she was a communicant of St. Charles Church. She loved to golf and spending time with her friends and family.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her daughters, Leah Wilcox and husband Robert of Pittsfield, and Alison Rice of North Adams; sister, Mary O'Brien of Lanesboro; and brother Michael Furey and wife Karen of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Kaylee and Andrew Wilcox and Connor and Samantha Kogut.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Christopher R., Robert E., John J., and Charles D. Furey.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Rice will be held, SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In The Berkshires in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019