Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. Furey Rice


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen M. Furey Rice Obituary
Ellen M. Furey Rice, 68, formerly of Chatham Street, Pittsfield, passed away August 31, 2019 at Williamstown Commons, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 24, 1951 to Christopher and Mary C. Pizzuto Furey. She attended Taconic High School.

She married the late Andrew F. Rice on May 26, 1971. He predeceased her on May 21, 2004.

At one time she was a communicant of St. Charles Church. She loved to golf and spending time with her friends and family.

Mrs. Rice is survived by her daughters, Leah Wilcox and husband Robert of Pittsfield, and Alison Rice of North Adams; sister, Mary O'Brien of Lanesboro; and brother Michael Furey and wife Karen of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Kaylee and Andrew Wilcox and Connor and Samantha Kogut.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Christopher R., Robert E., John J., and Charles D. Furey.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Rice will be held, SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In The Berkshires in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now