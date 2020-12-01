1/1
Ellen Mae Dufur Jones
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen, 79, of Washington, MA, formerly of Hinsdale, MA, passed away on November 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late Irene Kristensen Dufur and Alton L. Dufur.

Ellen worked at Crane & Co. for several years and was a past member and Treasurer of the Pittsfield Piston Poppers car club.

In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, Ronald Jones Sr., Ellen leaves behind their three children, Tammy, Pamela (Rob) and Ron Jr. (Regina). Four grandchildren, Brian, Brittany, Matt, and Nicole Mae. Six great-grandchildren, Collin, Camden, Giovani, Giana, Allison Mae, Ensley Mae and a seventh due in June. Two brothers Carl (Pat) and Robert Dufur and a sister-in-law, Loretta Page.

Besides her parents, Ellen was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Donald "Pete" Dufur.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held, TODAY, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Pittsfield Cemetery on Onota Street. Friends are invited to meet on Onota Street to follow the procession in the gate. The use of face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved