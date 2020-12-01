Ellen, 79, of Washington, MA, formerly of Hinsdale, MA, passed away on November 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late Irene Kristensen Dufur and Alton L. Dufur.



Ellen worked at Crane & Co. for several years and was a past member and Treasurer of the Pittsfield Piston Poppers car club.



In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, Ronald Jones Sr., Ellen leaves behind their three children, Tammy, Pamela (Rob) and Ron Jr. (Regina). Four grandchildren, Brian, Brittany, Matt, and Nicole Mae. Six great-grandchildren, Collin, Camden, Giovani, Giana, Allison Mae, Ensley Mae and a seventh due in June. Two brothers Carl (Pat) and Robert Dufur and a sister-in-law, Loretta Page.



Besides her parents, Ellen was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Donald "Pete" Dufur.



FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held, TODAY, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Pittsfield Cemetery on Onota Street. Friends are invited to meet on Onota Street to follow the procession in the gate. The use of face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store